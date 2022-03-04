Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $20,386.06 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP David W. Tucker sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $20,386.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $86.74. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $112.39.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 172,426 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

