Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $20,386.06 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP David W. Tucker sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $20,386.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $86.74. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $112.39.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 172,426 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
