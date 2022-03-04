Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells 41,862 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

