Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells 41,862 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
