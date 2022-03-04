Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Sells 6,112 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LTRX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 198,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,806. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth $1,445,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 155.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth $132,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth $414,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTRX. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

