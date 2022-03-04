Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MTD traded down $27.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,377.50. 2,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,502.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,509.35. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,776,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,240,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,206,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

