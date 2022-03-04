Insider Selling: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MSEX traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.55. The stock had a trading volume of 105,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,073. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.61. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $121.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

