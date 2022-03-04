Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells 350 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $186.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.11 and a 52 week high of $190.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

