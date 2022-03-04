Insider Selling: Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) EVP Sells 4,988 Shares of Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $87,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ronald Tascarella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Ronald Tascarella sold 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $17,500.00.

Shares of PBHC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 6,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

