Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $11,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

Shares of Reading International stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,845. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Reading International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Reading International in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

