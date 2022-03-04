Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells 4,655 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $74,726.82.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,653,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 63.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in Sunrun by 101.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 47,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

