Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$1,306,650.38 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 19,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total transaction of C$1,306,650.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at C$216,290.39.

John J. Mcwilliams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, John J. Mcwilliams sold 3,205 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.79, for a total transaction of C$223,665.73.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$70.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$64.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.56. The stock has a market cap of C$68.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.75. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$55.70 and a 12 month high of C$70.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.14.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

