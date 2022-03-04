Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Sells 11,337 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 965,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,437,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $270.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,432,000 after buying an additional 59,014 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

