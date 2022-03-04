Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VNOM opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -226.44 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

