Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) were down 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.38). Approximately 48,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 54,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.52).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.16 million and a P/E ratio of 16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

