Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IBP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

NYSE IBP opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.92. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,497,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,037,000 after purchasing an additional 655,406 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

