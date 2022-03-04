Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFCZF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS IFCZF remained flat at $$141.91 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $116.69 and a 12 month high of $148.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

