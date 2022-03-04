Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFCZF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS IFCZF remained flat at $$141.91 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $116.69 and a 12 month high of $148.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86.

About Intact Financial (Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

