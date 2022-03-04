Integer Holdings Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Integer in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Integer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Integer by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 2,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.