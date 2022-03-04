Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.270-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.55. 290,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IART shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

