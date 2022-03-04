Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.50 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IART. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 290,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,389. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

