Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Announces Earnings Results

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integral Ad Science updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Integral Ad Science stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 64,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,263. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 104,711 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,117.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 122,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

