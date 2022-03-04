Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.70. 1,148,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,490,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $194.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.