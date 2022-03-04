Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.22 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

IPAR traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,987 over the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

