InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,700 ($76.48) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($75.27) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($81.85) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.45) to GBX 5,700 ($76.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,662 ($75.97).

Shares of LON IHG traded down GBX 213 ($2.86) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,605 ($61.79). The company had a trading volume of 388,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,355. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.27. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,314 ($57.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,376 ($72.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,928.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,813.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

