International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.17.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

