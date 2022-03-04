IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Get IntriCon alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IIN. Colliers Securities downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IIN stock remained flat at $$23.88 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 371,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,834. The company has a market cap of $218.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1,194.00, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in IntriCon by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 719,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 94,559 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in IntriCon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 498,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in IntriCon by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 433,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IntriCon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.