Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

IHIT stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 190,904 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.