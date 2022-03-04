Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.
IHIT stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.11.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
