Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 66.0% in February

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the January 31st total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock remained flat at $$21.51 during trading on Friday. 185,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,916. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $22.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

