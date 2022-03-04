Invesco Ltd. Acquires 357 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,812,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $29.78 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $513.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.27.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 47.76%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

