Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of VGR opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Vector Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

