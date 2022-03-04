Invesco Ltd. Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 429,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 687,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Maplelane Capital LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 92.3% during the third quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $5,199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wendy’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,842,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,311,000 after buying an additional 127,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

