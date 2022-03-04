Invesco Ltd. Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 376,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 96,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $941.60 million, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.94. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

