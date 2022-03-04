Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,315 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $101,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.72. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

