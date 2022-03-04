Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.18

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 43400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

