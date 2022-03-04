Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Home Depot (HD)

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $420.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $425.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $425.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $413.00 to $402.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $455.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $470.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $448.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $445.00 to $377.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $380.00 to $320.00.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $410.00 to $340.00.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $406.00 to $365.00.

2/23/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $342.00.

2/22/2022 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/22/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $380.00.

2/15/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

2/11/2022 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $413.00 to $406.00.

1/28/2022 – Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $448.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $420.00.

1/5/2022 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $460.00.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.10 and a 200-day moving average of $362.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Get The Home Depot Inc alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.