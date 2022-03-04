Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/1/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.15) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/15/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.15) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/8/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.49) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 205 ($2.75) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/5/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON:MKS traded down GBX 4.62 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 158.18 ($2.12). The stock had a trading volume of 6,817,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The company has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.45. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.53). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 202.41.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

