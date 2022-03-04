Investors Buy High Volume of Globalstar Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,837 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,703 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.27 on Friday. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.04.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

