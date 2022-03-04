Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) dropped 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 191,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,206,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

