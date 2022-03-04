ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. ION has a market cap of $252,011.24 and $1.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00192623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00027121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00346546 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00054815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,707,038 coins and its circulating supply is 13,807,038 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

