IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Up 1.4%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.67. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18.

Get IQ Healthy Hearts ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 17.44% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.