iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,508 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $46,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after buying an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after buying an additional 298,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,584,000 after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.43. The stock had a trading volume of 186,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,317. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $116.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

