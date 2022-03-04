iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 517,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 46,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

