iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Holdings Raised by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,048 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,270,000.

Shares of GVI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.09. The company had a trading volume of 45,819 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90.

