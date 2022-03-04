iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,158. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.15 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

