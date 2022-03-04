iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.35. 163,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,978. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

