iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Raised by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 19.4% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $33,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after acquiring an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after acquiring an additional 124,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,440,000 after purchasing an additional 157,405 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.45. The company had a trading volume of 30,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

