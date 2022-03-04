iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 141,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 200,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.26. 7,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,529. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.