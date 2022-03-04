iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 937,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 32,612,539 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $23.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

