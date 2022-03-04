iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.11. 208,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,460. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

