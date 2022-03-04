iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 38.2% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $115,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.79. 1,002,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.58 and a 200 day moving average of $454.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.