iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 221,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 40,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.73. 279,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

