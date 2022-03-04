ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.49

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.49 and last traded at $81.55, with a volume of 5951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Get ITT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ITT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,720,000 after buying an additional 32,894 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,215,000 after buying an additional 65,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,411,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile (NYSE:ITT)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.